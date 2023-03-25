Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway Draws High Praise For Strong Performance Vs. Lightning

BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway did it all for the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.
The forward set the tone early in Boston’s eventual 2-1 win at TD Garden when he got into it with Pat Maroon before the puck even dropped and again nine seconds after the game began.
Hathaway also scored the game-winning goal as he continued to bring spunk, physicality and a strong hockey sense to the Bruins since being acquired at this year’s NHL trade deadline.
“I think it’s why we were so excited when we acquired him is because he’s a guy who builds your team game in all there zones,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “And he understands momentum, he understands when the other team’s trying to impose their will and he does a great job imposing our will.”
Hathaway also is a strong net-front presence and never gives up on the play.
He’s been a welcome addition to the Bruins and has been a seamless fit and his teammates are taking notice.
“He’s been great,” Patrice Bergeron said. “I’ve always liked his game. You don’t like playing against him, but he’s very efficient, he came in and fit nicely on that lioe and even off the ice. He’s such a great guy and seems to be a great character guy, he’s leading in his own way and leading by example. I can’t say enough about him and the impact he’s had so far.”
Hathaway has been an exciting player and surely will continue his style of play not only for the remaining 10 games on the season, but when the Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup next month.