Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway Draws High Praise For Strong Performance Vs. Lightning

BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway did it all for the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

The forward set the tone early in Boston’s eventual 2-1 win at TD Garden when he got into it with Pat Maroon before the puck even dropped and again nine seconds after the game began.

Hathaway also scored the game-winning goal as he continued to bring spunk, physicality and a strong hockey sense to the Bruins since being acquired at this year’s NHL trade deadline.

THE MAINE EVENT. pic.twitter.com/J1bA4y62fJ — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2023

“I think it’s why we were so excited when we acquired him is because he’s a guy who builds your team game in all there zones,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “And he understands momentum, he understands when the other team’s trying to impose their will and he does a great job imposing our will.”

Hathaway also is a strong net-front presence and never gives up on the play.

He’s been a welcome addition to the Bruins and has been a seamless fit and his teammates are taking notice.