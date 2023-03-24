ESPN’s New ’30 For 30′ Documentary Will Captivate Bruins Fans

ESPN on Friday announced a new “30 for 30” documentary that’ll hit home for fans of both the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks.

The documentary, “I’m Just Here for the Riot,” will focus on the massive riot that ensued in downtown Vancouver after the Bruins defeated the Canucks in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

“Taking a subject like Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals and the ensuing riot — and using that event to tell an even bigger story about society — is what makes 30 for 30 so special,” Marsha Cooke, vice president and executive producer for ESPN Films and “30 for 30” said, according to a press release. “The filmmakers had a clear POV: they wanted to explain not just what happened, but WHY. Why do we get so caught up in the emotions of winning and losing? Why do normal people sometimes run amok and do things they regret? And in a world dominated by cell phones and social media, why do we feel compelled to capture everything, no matter how destructive it might be? It is a story about regret and shame, but profoundly, it’s also about how you rebuild, forgive, and try to find something meaningful in the aftermath.”

The film, directed by Asia Youngman and Kathleen Jayme, not only will look into the chaotic scene that unfolded on June 15, 2011. It’ll also evaluate the bigger-picture impact, which obviously involved major ramifications that extended well beyond any hockey rink.

A release date for “I’m Just Here for the Riot” had not yet been announced as of Friday. Production has been completed, though, per ESPN’s press release.