Ex-Celtics, Sixers Guard Favors Boston In Playoffs Matchup

As the NBA regular season winds down, the Boston Celtics are second in the East, with just a half-game lead over the third-place Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics hold a 3-0 season series lead, with the most recent Boston win on February 25.

Former Sixers’ first-round pick Evan Tuner said he would favor his other former team, the Celtics, in a seven-game playoff series when he appeared on FanDuel TV on Wednesday.

?I?m taking Celtics every single day and twice on Sundays,? Turner said. ?I think, for whatever reason, with this history, I think Boston Celtics just has their number. They just have their number. Besides the fact that I like the Celtics? top eight better than the Sixers? top eight.?

Although the Sixers have top MVP Candidate Joel Embiid, Turner still believes the Celtics can eliminate their divisional rival.

“The way Embiid has been playing this year, you have to take into consideration of something occurring,” Turner said. “But Jayson Tatum, he’s been through this a lot, and that team’s been playing defense. At the same time, Marcus Smart, if he has to shut down Embiid, maybe he can do it. He’s done it before.”

The Celtics will face the Sixers on April 4 at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.