Ex-Patriots Believe Team Should Do This With Lamar Jackson

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which allowed him to negotiate with other teams. If another team signed the QB to an offer sheet and Baltimore declined to match, Jackson’s new team would be required to hand over two first-round draft picks as compensation while also meeting Jackson’s sky-high contract demands.

The 26-year-old reportedly wants a fully guaranteed contract similar to the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last year. Thus far, neither Baltimore nor any other club has been willing to offer that.

It’s unclear if the Patriots would meet Jackson’s asking price. He’s an elite talent who would immediately transform New England’s offense, but he comes with real durability concerns after missing five games in each of the last two seasons, plus a playoff game this past January. But Kraft deferring to Belichick suggests ownership at least would be open to that investment.

The Ravens also could work out a trade that would allow a team to acquire Jackson for less than two first-rounders. That’s the only way Patriots linebacker-turned-ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi can see New England potentially landing the superstar signal-caller.

“I think Bill could craft an offense with (new offensive coordinator) Bill O’Brien, with Lamar Jackson,” Bruschi said on “Get Up.” “I think it’s possible. I think this would be a move that’s bigger than Bill has ever made, and I don’t think that’s something that I would anticipate. I don’t think this is something that would be realistic for New England.

“(But) the tweet (on Monday) by Lamar, maybe New England can think, well now, let me offer minimum what I can possibly offer for them, if they want to be out of the contract and just get a distraction out of the locker room. But absolutely, I agree with Dev. You’ve got to see what’s up. You’ve got to see if they’ll offer that.”

Bruschi also questioned how Jones would fit into a potential Jackson pursuit. The third-year pro struggled in 2022 but should benefit more than any other Patriot from O’Brien’s arrival.

“Like I say, quarterbacks are sensitive people,” Bruschi said. “So is Mac Jones involved in all of this? Is he a part of the deal that they send him to Baltimore? Because Mac Jones isn’t going to live in the same world as Lamar Jackson if he’s your quarterback, is he? You’ve got a lot of moving parts that you have to fix here.”