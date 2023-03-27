Everything Bill Belichick Said About Patriots’ Free Agent Additions

Bill Belichick addressed reporters for the first time this offseason Monday morning, fielding questions for roughly a half-hour at the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix.

The New England Patriots head coach tends to be especially unforthcoming in his traditional late-March news conference, and he stuck to that approach this year, offering brief, largely generic responses to most of the queries he received.

But this was the first opportunity for Belichick to publicly discuss the players the Patriots signed since free agency opened earlier this month. Here’s what he had to say about five of the team’s new additions:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

“He’s a good player. Good guy. Looking forward to having him. … I think we’re getting a good player. … I’ve never worked with him before, so I’ll get to know him. I look forward to it.”

The Patriots essentially swapped out top receiver Jakobi Meyers for Smith-Schuster, sacrificing the former’s durability, reliability and intangibles for the latter’s upside and explosiveness. Belichick pushed back on the notion that this was a one-for-one swap, however, saying: “It wasn’t a trade.”

“It wasn’t planned that way,” he said. “It worked out that way.”

Meyers landed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $33 million contract. Smith-Schuster also signed for three years and $33 million, but more than 20% of his money must be earned through incentives.