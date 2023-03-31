Ex-Yankee Gary Sánchez Reportedly Signs Minor League Deal

Former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez is off the market.

After a one-year stint with the Minnesota Twins in 2022, Sánchez has agreed to a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The contract agreement allows Sánchez the shot at earning $4 million in annual salary if he makes the big league club with a May 1 opt-out option, which Heyman mentioned.

Sánchez played 128 games with the Twins last season, battling a rough go at the plate. The 30-year-old hit .205/.282/.377 with 16 home runs, 24 doubles and 61 RBIs over the course of 419 at-bats, which served as a major dip from the two-time All-Star’s previous production during his seven-year run with the Yankees.

At Sánchez’s peak, the right-handed hitter batted .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs with New York in 2017. However, each year that version of Sánchez has become even more distant as within the past three years he’s slashed just .147/.205/.205 at the plate.

The struggles haven’t ended there as Sánchez has become a much less trustworthy catcher, splitting time as Minessotta’s designated hitter last season as well.

Sánchez, as he attempted with the Twins, will look to rejuvenate his career, which could require some time spent in San Francisco’s farm system until making his 2023 debut.