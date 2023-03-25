Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Clinch Top Spot In Atlantic Division

There's still 10 games left in the regular season

by

1 hours ago

The Bruins topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in order to secure the number one seed in the Atlantic Division for the first time since the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.

There are still 10 games left in the season, and Boston will not have to worry about its position in the postseason as it now knows for certain it will hold home-ice advantage for at least two rounds of the playoffs.

For more from the Bruins’ high-energy win against the Bolts, check out the full video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five facts of the game.

More Bruins:

Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway Draws High Praise For Strong Performance Vs. Lightning
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Mar 23, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) and Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (35) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark
Previous Article

Linus Ullmark Fends Off Steven Stamkos In Bruins’ Win Vs. Lightning
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand
Next Article

Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Where Bruins Can Improve On Power Play

Picked For You

Related