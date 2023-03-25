Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Clinch Top Spot In Atlantic Division

The Bruins topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in order to secure the number one seed in the Atlantic Division for the first time since the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.

There are still 10 games left in the season, and Boston will not have to worry about its position in the postseason as it now knows for certain it will hold home-ice advantage for at least two rounds of the playoffs.

For more from the Bruins’ high-energy win against the Bolts, check out the full video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five facts of the game.