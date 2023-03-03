Four Catchers Red Sox Could Target After Connor Wong Injury

The Red Sox’s uncertainty behind the plate became more pronounced Thursday when catcher Connor Wong suffered an injury during Boston’s spring training win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alex Cora told reporters Friday that Wong is dealing with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain — a rather encouraging prognosis after the Red Sox manager said Thursday the injury “didn’t look great” — but there is no exact timetable for Wong’s return. Boston basically is in wait-and-see mode.

On the surface, this might not seem like a big problem. Wong, despite his upside, has just 33 games (70 plate appearances) of major league experience. And there already was a chance Jorge Alfaro, a seven-year MLB veteran signed to a minor league contract over the offseason, would crack the Opening Day roster (over Wong) as Boston’s second catcher alongside Reese McGuire. But it’s a notable development, nevertheless, because the Red Sox chose not to upgrade the catching position this winter. Now, their depth already is being tested with the regular season roughly four weeks away.

The Red Sox could simply stay the course, with Alfaro’s chances of starting the season in Boston increasing if Wong’s injury lingers. Alfaro isn’t on the 40-man roster — a source told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo his deal with the Red Sox includes an “upward mobility” clause — but adding him feels prudent, especially since Boston can easily option Wong to Triple-A Worcester to begin the year. (Both Alfaro and Wong are right-handed hitters, whereas McGuire bats from the left side.)

Beyond that, the Red Sox have catchers Ronaldo Hernández, Caleb Hamilton, Stephen Scott and Elih Marrero in camp as non-roster invitees. So, there’s certainly quantity, if not quality, from which to choose while sorting the organizational depth chart.

And if Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom looks to add to the catching mix? Well, it’s admittedly slim pickings in free agency, and Boston might want to see what happens in the World Baseball Classic or how camp battles across the league shake out. But, for our purposes, where’s the fun in sitting around?

Here are four catchers the Red Sox (realistically?) could target in wake of Wong’s injury.