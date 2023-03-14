Red Sox’s Yu Chang Expresses Thanks WBC MVP Honor

Yu Chang had a lot of success with Chinese Taipei in Pool A action of the World Baseball Classic, and he was rewarded for his strong performance.

The Boston Red Sox infielder was named the MVP of Pool A after going 7-for-16 with two home runs, eight RBIs and two walks.

Yu Chang has been named the MVP of Pool A!



He went 7-16, 2 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 2 BB in Pool A action ? pic.twitter.com/XzncwybjPJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

Chang’s two home runs helped lead Chinese Taipei to a pair of wins over Italy and the Netherlands. The first was a two-run home run that tied the game, and the second was a grand slam to break a 1-1 tie over the Netherlands.

Chang took to Twitter after he received the award to express his gratitude.

Chinese Taipei’s time in the WBC came to an end as it did not advance out of the pool stage, but Chang had a tournament he’ll remember forever.