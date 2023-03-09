Japan Vs. China Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Team Japan has quite the luxury to be able to hand superstar Shohei Ohtani the ball in their World Baseball Classic opener.

Ohtani, the 2021 American League MVP and phenomenal two-way talent, will get the start on the mound for Japan as they take on Team China in Pool B play at the Tokyo Dome.

Ohtani will look to lead Japan, who won the first two iterations of this tournament, back on top and he isn’t the only big name suiting up for Japan. The WBC will also give Red Sox fans a first true glimpse at outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who signed a five-year deal worth a reported $90 million to join Boston this offseason.

China certainly faces an uphill climb against Japan. Japan is a clear favorite to not only win the Pool with -650 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook, but they also have the third-best odds at +270 to win the entire tournament. China has +8000 odds to win Pool B.

