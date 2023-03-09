Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign O-Lineman In Pre-Free Agency Move

The Patriots were re-signing one of their impending free agents Thursday morning.

New England inked depth offensive lineman James Ferentz to a one-year deal, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The deal will play Ferentz a base salary of $1.165 million, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, including $200,000 guaranteed.

Ferentz, who will turn 34 years old in June, spent the last five seasons with the Patriots.

Primarily a backup center, Ferentz also is capable of playing either guard position. He appeared in 12 games this season, including three starts at center while filling in for David Andrews. Ferentz also saw limited snaps at right guard, left guard and left tackle.

Due to his versatility and familiarity with New England’s system, Ferentz felt like a no-brainer re-signing for New England. That said, he likely will have to battle for a roster spot in training camp. Ferentz last summer was cut in late August but was re-signed soon afterward and eventually was active for the season opener.

His deal comes roughly two weeks after the Patriots re-signed fellow depth lineman Conor McDermott.

NFL free agency is scheduled to begin next Wednesday. Thus far, there’s been no indication of New England planning to re-sign tackles Isaiah Wynn or Yodny Cajuste.