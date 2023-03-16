Japan Vs. Italy Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Japan and Italy are set to face off in the first quarterfinal contest of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Thursday night.

Team Japan, who’ve won two WBC tournaments (2006, 09), is on a red-hot start thus far, going 4-0 in pool play to clinch a quarterfinal appearance with ease. They along with Venezuela, are the only teams to go undefeated in pool play.

Meanwhile, Italy split their pool play action, going 2-2 in a tie with Cuba to secure their spot in contention for a possible first WBC title.

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who is already 1-0 and is yet to allow a run in WBC pool play, will take the mound for Japan. Italy will counter with fellow right-hander Ryan Castellani.

Japan is a 4.5-run favorite with a -1200 moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here?s how to watch the Japan-Italy WBC game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 16 at 6 a.m. ET.

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX