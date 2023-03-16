Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Happy With Way Grant Williams Handled Benching

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams came off the bench Wednesday night and helped his team return to the win column by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 104-102.

Besides coming up with a big play in the game’s final seconds, Williams’ stat line is not what impressed head coach Joe Mazzulla.

“Grant’s humility and professionalism to be ready to play and to make a play like that is the reason we have the chance to be a good team,” Mazzulla told reporters after the Celtics win, per NBC Sports Boston. “That was a big-time play.”

Mazzulla benched Williams in the March 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, stating the reason for not playing the fourth-year big man was “matchups.”

Williams has seen limited minutes in recent games, but he has had the support of his teammates, and Mazzulla has not given up on him.

“I trust him because he wants to win, and he’s competitive,” Mazzulla said. “I think he handled it like a competitive person should and not be happy about it. work do your job, be patient, and when it’s time, do it.”

Williams played 26 minutes in the win over Minnesota, going 1-for-5 from the field and adding four rebounds.