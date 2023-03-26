Jayson Tatum Tweets About ‘Unreal Feeling’ Amid March Madness

In March 2017, Jayson Tatum played in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a member of the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils.

Fast forward six years, and Tatum is taking in March Madness as an MVP candidate playing for one of the NBA’s best teams. But that’s not all that separated the Celtics star as a unique spectator.

Prior to Boston’s Sunday night matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden, Tatum was watching the Elite Eight matchup between Creighton and San Diego State. Some Aztec players were rocking the four-time All-Star’s first signature shoe, which was unveiled during NBA All-Star Weekend last month.

“Seeing kids on SDSU wear my kicks is a unreal feeling,” Tatum tweeted.

Given the way Tatum continues to improve and become one of the best basketball players in the world, young hoopers rocking his shoes might soon be the norm.