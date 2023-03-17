Mack Wilson Recruits Two Star Receivers After Patriots Re-Signing

Mack Wilson channeled his inner Matthew Judon after re-signing with the Patriots.
The veteran linebacker reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with New England on Thursday, a somewhat surprising outcome given Wilson’s disappointing debut season with the Patriots. Hours after news of the deal broke, Wilson took to Twitter to tweet at a pair of star receivers who’ve been rumored as potential Patriots trade targets.
“What we doing DeAndre Hopkins?” he wrote in one tweet, along with an eyeball emoji.
“Aye lil bro Jerry Jeudy,” Wilson wrote in another. “You’ll look good in that Patriots blue, red & white!”
New England reportedly has explored potential trades for both Hopkins and Jeudy this offseason, although the latest reports indicated the Patriots weren’t active participants in the Hopkins sweepstakes this week.
However, two reports this week connected New England to Jeudy, who reportedly also was shopped by the Broncos before last November’s NFL trade deadline. Denver reportedly wants a first-round pick or a high second-round pick and an established player in exchange for the 23-year-old receiver.
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly signed veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a two-year contract. The deal arrived two days after New England watched Jakobi Meyers leave to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.