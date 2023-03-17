Mack Wilson Recruits Two Star Receivers After Patriots Re-Signing

Mack Wilson channeled his inner Matthew Judon after re-signing with the Patriots.

The veteran linebacker reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with New England on Thursday, a somewhat surprising outcome given Wilson’s disappointing debut season with the Patriots. Hours after news of the deal broke, Wilson took to Twitter to tweet at a pair of star receivers who’ve been rumored as potential Patriots trade targets.

“What we doing DeAndre Hopkins?” he wrote in one tweet, along with an eyeball emoji.

“Aye lil bro Jerry Jeudy,” Wilson wrote in another. “You’ll look good in that Patriots blue, red & white!”

New England reportedly has explored potential trades for both Hopkins and Jeudy this offseason, although the latest reports indicated the Patriots weren’t active participants in the Hopkins sweepstakes this week.