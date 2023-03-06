How Patriots Reportedly Plan To Handle Jakobi Meyers’ Free Agency

The Patriots would like to keep Jakobi Meyers in New England next season and the wide receiver would like to say.

But contract value could make forging a deal between the two sides difficult.

With most of the vaunted 2019 receiver class already signing extensions and thus not hitting free agency as scheduled, Meyers will be the No. 1 wideout on the market when the NFL league year opens next Wednesday, challenged only by the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Lazard.

As such, the 26-year-old could command a salary that New England would be unwilling or unable to match.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Monday shared an update on Meyers’ standing. Per Giardi’s sources “no one” will be willing to pay Meyers north of $15 million per year, but a deal worth between $12 million and $14 million annually is “definitely in play.”

The Patriots are expected to “let him see what’s out there, but hope he comes back to them for (a) final conversation,” Giardi tweeted.

In other words, New England wants an opportunity to match any contract Meyers might receive on the open market, which is an approach head coach Bill Belichick has taken with internal free agents in the past.