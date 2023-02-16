Is Time Finally Right For Patriots To Bring In Odell Beckham Jr.?

On the surface, now might be a sneaky-good time for the Patriots to finally add Odell Beckham Jr.

Bill Belichick long has coveted the controversial wideout. And the respect is mutual, with Beckham last year admitting he nearly signed with New England after his release from the Cleveland Browns. Moreover, Belichick loves nothing more than a depressed asset, and Beckham’s value on the open market never has been lower.

So, why hasn’t Beckham generated more interest in an offseason once again loaded with speculation about the Patriots potentially adding a star receiver?

Well, there are myriad reasons. But you could make cases for and against the Patriots ignoring those red flags and taking a flier on the 30-year-old Beckham, who still is a free agent.

Here’s why New England should, and shouldn’t, consider adding Beckham to its receiving corps:

CASE FOR

The Patriots entered their offseason with significant uncertainty at receiver. Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor both are free agents, and Kendrick Bourne spent a good chunk of the season in the doghouse while hearing trade rumors. Tyquan Thornton showed potential during his rookie campaign but remains unproven, and DeVante Parker’s durability issues mostly came as advertised.

At the very least, Agholor seems like a long shot to return. So, New England likely will be looking to add at least one wideout before next season. It’s also possible that another team overpays for Meyers, forcing the Patriots to replace his team-best production and consistency. That would leave two holes on the wideout depth chart.