Panama Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

The World Baseball Classic is back after a six-year layoff, with Team USA looking to defend its crown.

Panama and the Netherlands will matchup Wednesday in Group A, entering the 20-team tournament in search of their first-ever titles. The two teams enter on opposite ends of the spectrum, with Netherlands led by superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Panama entering with a solid if not unspectacular roster full of fringe Major League Baseball talent.

The Netherlands are the second favorites (+110) in pool A this year. However, both teams are underdogs, placed out of the top-six favorites to hoist the title.

Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan will play host to the contest, along with nine other contests throughout the tournament.

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 11 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX