Panama Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

First pitch is set for 11 p.m. ET

by

2 hours ago

The World Baseball Classic is back after a six-year layoff, with Team USA looking to defend its crown.

Panama and the Netherlands will matchup Wednesday in Group A, entering the 20-team tournament in search of their first-ever titles. The two teams enter on opposite ends of the spectrum, with Netherlands led by superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Panama entering with a solid if not unspectacular roster full of fringe Major League Baseball talent.

The Netherlands are the second favorites (+110) in pool A this year. However, both teams are underdogs, placed out of the top-six favorites to hoist the title.

Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan will play host to the contest, along with nine other contests throughout the tournament.

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 11 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live StreamFuboTV — free trial | FOX

Red Sox 2018 World Series Champ Officially Retires From MLB
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
