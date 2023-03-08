Daniel Jones Catches Ricochet Shots After Ravens Tag Lamar Jackson

Daniel Jones and Lamar Jackson had vastly different experiences on the NFL’s franchise tag deadline day.

The impasse between Jackson and the Ravens stood firm Tuesday when Baltimore applied the non-exclusive tag to the 2019 NFL MVP, who now is available for trade. Jones, meanwhile, avoided having to play another contract year by signing a reported four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants.

Jackson obviously is a far superior quarterback to Jones, whose “career season” saw him throw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns. So when the Giants signal-caller landed a big payday amid Jackson’s wait for a new contract, NFL Twitter took aim at the former.

We live in a world where Daniel Jones? current salary is higher than Lamar Jackson?s. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 7, 2023

Daniel Jones getting 40 million a year but lamar Jackson still has to show he can be a pocket passer lmao https://t.co/ti7wCQ7Y6X — John (@iam_johnw) March 7, 2023

So Daniel Jones gets paid with no hesitation but Lamar Jackson has to jump through hoops. Make it make sense ? — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 7, 2023

Daniel Jones gets $40 million a year from the Giants but the Ravens can't find a way to sign Lamar Jackson and make him happy.

Come on man — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 7, 2023

15 Touchdown Daniel Jones just got FORTY MILLION A YEAR , BUT YALL QUESTIONING LAMAR FOR WANTING WHAT HE DESERVES — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) March 7, 2023

Comparing Jones’ and Jackson’s situations probably is an apples-and-oranges dynamic. The Ravens most likely would be delighted to sign Jackson to the aforementioned deal Jones landed in New York, especially considering only half of the money reportedly is guaranteed. But the two-time Pro Bowl selection apparently wants a deal that far exceeds those figures, one that mirrors the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal Deshaun Watson landed in Cleveland last year.

Baltimore has its own way of doing business, so it’s not surprising to see the franchise not give in to Jackson’s reported wishes. The real question mark is why are so few teams reportedly interested in trading for Jackson.