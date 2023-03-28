Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Predators To Win Signed Taylor Hall Jersey

The Bruins are back home after a shorthanded win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and one skillful fan can win a special prize during Tuesday’s game.

Boston will take on the Nashville Predators at TD Garden, and those who watch can sign up and play “Predict the Game” during NESN’s broadcast of the matchup and compete for a signed Taylor Hall jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Predators broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the game’s conclusion. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-Nashville and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

The winner will be entered into the grand prize sweepstakes for a chance to win the Ultimate TV upgrade! The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win.

Click here to play!