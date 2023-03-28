Former NFL Executive Predicts Patriots’ 2023 First-Round Draft Pick

Mike Tannenbaum believes the Patriots will address arguably their biggest need with their first pick in this year’s draft.

New England needs to do everything it can to help Mac Jones in his pivotal third NFL season, and that includes protecting the 24-year-old. The Patriots’ offensive line, as it stands, isn’t in complete shambles, but the tackle group definitely could stand to improve.

Enter Tennessee product Darnell Wright, who Tannenbaum believes will be the No. 14 overall pick to New England on April 27.

“I was impressed with Wright’s tape, especially when the 6-foot-5, 333-pounder faced Will Anderson Jr. and neutralized him in Tennessee’s huge win over Alabama,” the former New York Jets general manager wrote in an ESPN column published Tuesday. “Wright allowed just one sack all season and also excelled during Senior Bowl week. The Patriots allowed a sack on 8.0% of their pass snaps, which was the third-highest mark in the NFL last season.

“New England has not been the same on the offensive front, and while it signed Riley Reiff, he is not a long-term answer. The Pats have to do a better job of protecting Mac Jones, and Wright would help.”

Although it would make sense for New England to target a cornerback or wide receiver with its top pick next month, offensive tackle probably should be prioritized. In fact, the Patriots reportedly will do one of two things at No. 14: draft an OT or trade back.