Ray Allen Describes Former Celtics Teammate As “Intimidating”

Former Celtics guard Ray Allen has played with some legends of the game, and when he joined “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday, he voiced his choice for this year’s MVP — Joel Embiid.

The Hall of Famer described what makes a player an MVP is their presence on the team and what would happen if that player was removed.

“It’s the aura that player has when they are on the floor with their teammates,” Allen said. “When I was in Boston, (Kevin Garnett) was that player. We were so much better with him on the floor because he intimidated other players.”

When Patrick asked Allen to elaborate on how Garnett would intimidate players, Allen’s response was

“Do you need to pull up some clips right now?” Allen asked

Allen’s description of Garnett garnered some laughs from himself and Patrick.

“His stature because he’s 7-feet tall and being long, screaming and yelling and intimidating,” Allen said. “Just dunking the ball and screaming. A lot of young players coming into the league, that intimidates them.”