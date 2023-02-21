Jimmy Garoppolo To Jets? Gang Green Viewed As Potential Fit For QB

One way or the other the New York Jets almost certainly are going to improve at quarterback this offseason.

A potential trade for Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers continues to headline the hottest rumors while a weekend visit with the recently released Derek Carr also has fueled that speculation. But what if the Jets opt to go in another direction and sign a quarterback who has proven he’s capable of winning, especially on a team with talent elsewhere on the roster?

In breaking down a list of “best fits” for impending free agents Tuesday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen cited the best landing spot for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is none other than the Jets.

“Yes, the Jets could could for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Carr is visiting with them, too. But if none of that comes together for New York, Garoppolo would immediately make the Jets better from an offensive perspective under new coordinator Nathaniel Hackett,” Bowen wrote. “They will likely feature the timing and rhythm throws, along with play-action elements. Garoppolo completed 67.2% of his passes — with 16 touchdown passes — in his 11 games played last season before suffering a foot injury.”

Bowen added: “I’ll also mention the Bucs as a fit for Garoppolo, too, if they can figure out the money.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported the Jets would be among teams who are expected to show interest in Garoppolo earlier this month.

The 31-year-old Garoppolo is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins in March after six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan already expressed how San Francisco will not re-sign Garoppolo given that they already have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy on the depth chart.