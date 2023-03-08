Top Five Greatest Offensive Lineman In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. New England’s history at offensive line beyond one of the greatest ever is less than obvious, however.

The Patriots haven’t had a wealth of Hall of Fame talent play on the offensive line, but they’ve always been solid. That’s why the anchors of those lines, who protected some very important people, deserve some recognition.

Here it is.

5. Dan Koppen (2003-2011)

There are a select few that can say they experienced the amount that Dan Koppen did in his tenure as Brady’s center.

Koppen caught the back end of New England’s first dynastic run, started every game in their undefeated 2007 regular season and capped things off alongside the next dynastic corps of Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and company in 2011. Who else can say they did all of those things? A handful of people, including Brady and Bill Belichick.

The one-time Pro Bowl center started 134 of a possible 161 games, including three Super Bowls across nine seasons with the Patriots. He was the anchor to the offensive line of the second-highest-scoring team in NFL history. In terms of experience, few in team history can say they have more, regardless of position.