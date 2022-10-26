Five Greatest Cornerbacks In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But, one position in which the Patriots have boasted top-end talent throughout their history is cornerback.

J.C. Jackson went from an undrafted free agent to a Super Bowl champion and Pro-Bowler in New England. Darrelle Revis won the only Super Bowl of his Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Patriots. Asante Samuel locked down opposing receivers for some on the greatest defenses in team history. And those are the guys who didn’t make the list.

Here are the absolute best.

5. Malcolm Butler (2014-2017; 2022)

Malcolm Butler could have retired the day after Super Bowl XLIX and found his way onto this list. He is the author of the greatest play in team and Super Bowl history, intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line to steal a ring off his finger and ignite the second half of a 20-plus year dynasty. That was just what he did to cap off his rookie season as an undrafted free agent.

Bill Belichick controversially let Revis and Brandon Browner, the starters in 2014, go ahead of the 2015 season and appointed Butler as the Patriots’ new No. 1 cornerback. He rewarded New England with a Pro-Bowl birth in 2015 and an All-Pro nod in 2016, helping the Patriots capture another Super Bowl in the latter season.

Sure, the circumstances in which he departed where murky at best, his tenure only lasted the length of an UDFA contract and his second stint in Foxboro is best left ignored, but without Butler the Patriots are short one Super Bowl banner.