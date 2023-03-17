What Mike Gesicki Signing Means For Patriots’ New-Look Offense

The newest addition to the Patriots’ receiving corps is… not a receiver at all.

New England on Friday signed former Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year, $9 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Despite his listed position, Gesicki is a different breed of tight end than the Patriots traditionally have targeted and should bring a new element to the team’s Bill O’Brien-led offense.

“Gesicki, he’s a big receiver,” head coach Bill Belichick said before a Patriots-Dolphins matchup in 2020. “I mean, he’s not really a conventional tight end, but he’s a tough matchup in the passing game.”

Gesicki is coming off a down 2022 campaign — he was an awkward fit for Mike McDaniel’s scheme and caught just 32 passes for 362 yards — but he topped 700 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021 and has 18 touchdowns over the last four seasons. All Patriots tight ends combined have found the end zone just 15 times during that span, even with Hunter Henry doing so nine times in 2021.

With the Patriots trading the disappointing Jonnu Smith to Atlanta earlier this week to dump his inflated salary, they now look poised to pair Gesicki with Henry in an offense that should feature a heavy dose of two-tight end sets.

O’Brien, the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, had great success with 12 personnel (1RB, 2TE) during his last stint in that role. He was overseeing New England’s offense in 2011 when Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez combined for 169 catches, 2,237 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season, plus another 36 receptions for 446 yards and five scores in three playoff games — the most productive season ever by an NFL tight end duo.