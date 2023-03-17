Patriots Reportedly Sign Mike Gesicki To Replace Jonnu Smith

The Patriots reportedly have found a replacement for Jonnu Smith, and you easily could argue they made an upgrade.

New England agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with former Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Friday morning, citing a source. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report news of Gesicki’s signing.

The deal arrived just four days after the Patriots traded Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in a salary dump. Smith was a major disappointment during his two tears in New England after signing a lucrative contract in 2021.

Mike Gesicki?s contract with the Patriots is for 1-year and up to $9M, per source.



A unique red zone threat for Mac Jones with his massive catch radius. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2023

Gesicki, 27, is coming off a down season. Never a good fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense, which requires tight ends to get out and block in open space, the receiving-first Gesicki caught just 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

However, he was one of the NFL’s more productive tight ends in the previous three seasons.

Gesicki caught 51 passes for 570 yards and five scores in 2019 before posting 53 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns the following season. He then racked up a career-high 73 catches on 112 targets for 780 yards and two TDs in 2021.