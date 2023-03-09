Who Would Win Home Run Derby Among All MLB Managers?

From that regard, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler would probably have to be the betting favorite. He’s 47 years old but keeps himself in such shape that he looks like he’s 27, and he hit 82 career big league home runs. He’s got the Popeye forearms and nutrition-based endurance, a combination that should have him in the running.

We’d also keep an eye on Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin. He hit 208 career home runs and is still relatively young at 52 years old. He hit some absolute bombs during his day and also is the personification of dad strength. Nevin just looks like the kind of guy who would break your hand just by shaking it. He also has an unquantifiable mix of crazy eyes and lack of neck that make you think he could hit a few dingers in between sips of Budweiser.

Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli is worth consideration, too. He’s just 41 and hit his share of big league home runs. Assuming he could avoid injury long enough to hit a few dingers, he’d be in the running.

THE AL EAST

Boone probably deserves a spot in the favorites category, but let’s lump all the East guys together, as none would be completely shocking winners. Boone checks the boxes of being relatively young and established history as a big league hitter. (Important update: Boone did indeed homer during BP on his birthday.)

This is a youthful bunch. Boone is actually the oldest of the quintet. Three of the five — Boone, Alex Cora and Kevin Cash — played in the big leagues and relatively recently. The two who didn’t, Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde and Toronto’s John Schneider, both look like they could have. Both are fiery, fierce competitors. Both have plenty of girth, with Hyde looking like he spends a 90-minute workout doing nothing but curls and Schneider looking like he could squat a horse. If we made this thing a slow-pitch softball home run derby, their chances would increase exponentially.

IT WOULDN’T BE SHOCKING

Miami’s Skip Schumaker, the Cubs’ David Ross, Oakland’s Mark Kotsay and Detroit’s A.J. Hinch all are relatively young with experience at the highest level. They should be in the conversation on those merits alone, but it’s also hard to make a compelling case for any of them.

THE X-FACTOR

If you went simply by body of work, Astros manager Dusty Baker would be the obvious first choice. No active manager hit more big league home runs than Baker. The problem, though, is at 73, Baker is also the oldest skipper in the bigs. He’s also built like a brick outhouse, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him muscle a few over the wall. You also wouldn’t have to worry about blisters or sweaty hands, either.

THE PICK

Apologies to those who weren’t mentioned, but let’s get to our pick. In the end, Nevin’s combination of size, skill, age and downright ability to terrify us are too much to ignore.