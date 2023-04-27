Bruins Wrap: Panthers Defeat Boston In Overtime To Extend Series

BOSTON — The Bruins skated with their captain Patrice Bergeron for the first time this postseason, while Florida played with desperation to save their playoff hopes. In a game of back-and-forth goals, the Panthers earned a 4-3 victory in overtime in Game 5 at TD Garden.
The series will shift to Florida with Boston leading, 3-2.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
On a night where it looked like Sergei Bobrovsky was going to steal a game for the Panthers, the Bruins were resilient and never gave up, coming back to tie the game after every goal Florida scored forcing extra frames in Game 5. Unfortunately, the effort came up short, and the Panthers forced a Game 6 after Matthew Tkachuk tallied the winning goal 6:05 into overtime off a misfeed from Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.
Bergeron joined the 50-goal club in the playoffs when he recorded his first goal of the postseason on the power play in the third period. Taylor Hall notched his team-leading fifth goal of the season midway through the third period knotting the game at three.
THREE STARS OF THE GAME
— Tkachuk recorded his third goal of the postseason in overtime to give Florida the Game 5 win.
— Brad Marchand potted his fourth goal of the postseason early in the second period while the Bruins were on the man advantage and added an assist on Bergeron’s power-play goal in the third.
— Bobrovsky made 44 saves in the Panthers’ win and robbed Marchand in the final seconds of regulation on a breakaway bid for the Bruins winger.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Marchand scoring a goal in the game at +160. Marchand potted his fourth goal of the postseason in the second period on the power play. Bettors that placed a $100 wager on the prop bet netted a $260 payout.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will have another chance to close things out as they will head down south for Game 6 on Friday. Puck drop from FLA Live Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.