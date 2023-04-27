Bruins Wrap: Panthers Defeat Boston In Overtime To Extend Series

BOSTON — The Bruins skated with their captain Patrice Bergeron for the first time this postseason, while Florida played with desperation to save their playoff hopes. In a game of back-and-forth goals, the Panthers earned a 4-3 victory in overtime in Game 5 at TD Garden.

The series will shift to Florida with Boston leading, 3-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

On a night where it looked like Sergei Bobrovsky was going to steal a game for the Panthers, the Bruins were resilient and never gave up, coming back to tie the game after every goal Florida scored forcing extra frames in Game 5. Unfortunately, the effort came up short, and the Panthers forced a Game 6 after Matthew Tkachuk tallied the winning goal 6:05 into overtime off a misfeed from Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Bergeron joined the 50-goal club in the playoffs when he recorded his first goal of the postseason on the power play in the third period. Taylor Hall notched his team-leading fifth goal of the season midway through the third period knotting the game at three.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

— Tkachuk recorded his third goal of the postseason in overtime to give Florida the Game 5 win.

— Brad Marchand potted his fourth goal of the postseason early in the second period while the Bruins were on the man advantage and added an assist on Bergeron’s power-play goal in the third.