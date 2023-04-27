Brad Marchand Does Florida Greasy With Game-Tying Bruins Goal

Marchand scored his fourth goal of the postseason

BOSTON — Bruins forward Brad Marchand has certainly made his presence known in the postseason against the Panthers.

The Black and Gold’s pesky forward notched his first power-play goal of the series for Boston in greasy fashion when he snuck in behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky early in the second period to tie the game at one.

Marchand took the pass from Charlie McAvoy and skated in after his own rebound to beat Bobrovsky for his fourth goal of the postseason.

The Panthers took the 1-0 lead in the first when Anthony Duclair turned a Tyler Bertuzzi turnover into his first goal of the playoffs.

