Watch Bruins Respond With Two Game-Tying Goals In Third Period

It started with Patrice Bergeron, obviously

by

2 hours ago

BOSTON — The NHL script writers were in their bag Wednesday night, as they gave Bruins fans plenty to cheer about at TD Garden.

In a game where they just couldn’t seem to build upon great stretches, Boston potted a pair of game-tying goals in the third period that had the Black and Gold faithful lose their minds.

It (obviously) started with Patrice Bergeron, who tipped home a shot from the point on the power play in his first game back from injury. Then it was Taylor Hall, who buried his team-leading fifth goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs to knot the game at three midway through the third.

The two goals were interrupted by a Sam Reinhart power-play goal just seconds after Bergeron’s.

The two goals were interrupted by a Sam Reinhart power-play goal just seconds after Bergeron's.

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Has Creative Response To Costly Game 5 Gaffe
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
