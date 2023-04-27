Watch Bruins Respond With Two Game-Tying Goals In Third Period

BOSTON — The NHL script writers were in their bag Wednesday night, as they gave Bruins fans plenty to cheer about at TD Garden.

In a game where they just couldn’t seem to build upon great stretches, Boston potted a pair of game-tying goals in the third period that had the Black and Gold faithful lose their minds.

It (obviously) started with Patrice Bergeron, who tipped home a shot from the point on the power play in his first game back from injury. Then it was Taylor Hall, who buried his team-leading fifth goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs to knot the game at three midway through the third.

Nice to have ya back, Cap ? pic.twitter.com/Oqmxz4yNk2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2023

RED HOT HALLSY ? pic.twitter.com/1NQbBqdEoj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2023

The two goals were interrupted by a Sam Reinhart power-play goal just seconds after Bergeron’s.

