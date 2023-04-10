Celtics Executive Clarifies Sneaky Upcoming Second-Round Pick

While it’s hard for Celtics fans to focus on anything but the NBA playoffs, Boston could find itself well-positioned for a solid second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Back in 2020, the Celtics dealt Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Daniel Theis and a conditional draft pick that’s protected within the top 32 selections. The 22-60 Rockets finished tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the second-worst record in the NBA this season. This leaves room for a lack of clarity with the lottery in the near future. But, regardless of the outcome, Boston is still poised for a decent second-round pick.

Celtics vice president of basketball operations Mike Zarren helped clear the air on where Boston stands in the middle of the potential hypotheticals.

“If HOU picks earlier than SA in the 1st round (either via lottery results or via coin flip if neither wins a lottery pick), we get #33. Otherwise we will have #35,” Zarren tweeted Monday.

To answer some q's: 2nd round pick order for tied teams is the inverse of those teams' order in the 1st round.



So: If HOU picks earlier than SA in the 1st round (either via lottery results or via coin flip if neither wins a lottery pick), we get #33. Otherwise we will have #35. — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) April 10, 2023

So here’s how it could go down:

If the Rockets finish atop the Spurs in the draft lottery, Houston’s selection (No. 33) would go to Boston. But if that pick proves to be a top-32 pick, which again is protected, the Rockets keep it. Yet, the C’s wouldn’t be out of the running for an early second-rounder if the scenario doesn’t fall in Boston’s favor.