SDSU G Lamont Butler Declares for NBA Draft, Retains Eligibility by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

Per his Twitter, San Diego State guard Lamont Butler has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Butler orchestrated a national championship finalist team and the most successful season in San Diego State program history, knocking down the buzzer-beater over Florida Atlantic in the semifinal. Butler isn’t on any mock drafts, so he’ll likely be back to SDSU in 2023-24. The Aztecs should return most of their scoring from last year’s team, and getting Butler back would be a considerable boost. They’ll likely enter the 2023-24 preseason as a ranked team in the AP Poll.

In 2022-23, Butler averaged 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 39 appearances.

Watch for his decision as we get closer to June and the NBA Draft as Butler goes through the pre-draft process.

San Diego State 2023-24 National Title Odds

The San Diego State Aztecs are +10000 to win the 2023-23 National Championship in college basketball, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.