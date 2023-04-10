Adam Duvall Reportedly Headed To IL, Bobby Dalbec To Join Red Sox

The Red Sox will place outfielder Adam Duvall on the injured list after suffering a wrist injury in Boston’s series-sweeping victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Bobby Dalbec will replace Duvall, according to multiple reports.

Dalbec already is in Tampa Bay as he joined Boston ahead of its four-game series against the Rays. Duvall, meanwhile, reportedly is back in Boston as he undergoes further testing.

Duvall injured his left wrist as he dove for a line drive in the ninth inning of Boston’s 4-1 victory against the Tigers. He had X-rays on his wrist after the game and met with doctors early Monday afternoon. It was the same wrist he had season-ending surgery on last season as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

The Red Sox had not made an official statement on Duvall’s standing when the reports from those in Tampa Bay surfaced.

The Red Sox will open their four-game set against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.