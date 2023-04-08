Celtics’ Robert Williams III Finding Offensive Stride Prior To Playoff Run

Robert Williams III hasn’t been able to find a consistent place in the Boston Celtics lineup this season.

In reading that, it would be easy for one to think that the reason could stem from a struggle in fitting with the Celtics’ top stars on the court. That’s not the case with Williams, however. In fact, it’s quite the opposite as Williams has a long history of fitting perfectly alongside Boston starters Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

The 25-year-old just hasn’t been able to stay healthy, and the emergence of Derrick White has seen him relegated to a bench role as he continues to work back from his latest injury.

There’s just one thing about that bench role, it’s done wonders for Williams in his return from injury. That much was on full display Friday night, as “The Timelord” helped lead the Celtics to a rousing victory over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden, prompting some praise from his head coach.

“He can play anywhere from 20 to 30 to 32 (minutes),” Joe Mazzulla said postgame, as seen on NBC Sports Boston. “He’s done a great job of taking care of himself. We’ve done a good job, kind of just ramping him up and getting him to a level of — he looked good playing a long stint. That’s kind of what we need him to do.

“These last two games I’ve seen a different Rob on the offensive end. When we play him he has to have an ability to affect both ends of the floor. … It’s the little stuff that he has to bring.”