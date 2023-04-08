Jets GM Makes Statement About Aaron Rodgers Joining Team

One of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason is when Aaron Rodgers will be traded.
The longtime Packers quarterback revealed in March his intention was to play for the New York Jets in 2023, but a trade was being held up because of Green Bay because of what it was seeking in a trade, and not Rodgers.
Throughout the entire saga, though, neither side has pulled out from the deal, nor has Rodgers been the one to fold and either retire or just remain with the Packers — which probably speaks to how much he wants out of Green Bay.
Jets general manager Joe Douglas attended an event hosted by WFAN and he joined Boomer Esiason on stage, who asked about Rodgers.
“So, I have to ask you,” Esiason said, per a video posted to Twitter by user Zach E. “Aaron Rodgers. When he’s coming?”
“He’s gonna be here!,” Douglas responded before being met with plenty of cheers from the crowd.
At this point, it’s just a matter of when, not if, Rodgers will be in Green and White.
The four-time NFL MVP reportedly had a list of players he wanted to play with, but Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that all he wanted was transparency, which he apparently didn’t get with the Packers. But it’s been nearly a month since Rodgers made the declaration of wanting to play for the Jets and it was reported that it’s not the No. 13 pick in the draft that’s holding things up, but rather details of a potential compensatory pick.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the trade is “pretty much done” minus that one detail and that the deadline to get said trade done could be April 27 when the NFL draft begins.
Rodgers went into his four-day darkness retreat earlier this year “90% retired,” but he said something changed while he was thinking about his life post-football. When he emerged, he revealed things were different with the Packers, and that it seemed they were the ones to make the decision to move on despite telling Rodgers he could take all the time he needs.
Now it appears Green Bay is taking all the time it needs to get the best deal for its soon-to-be-ex QB.