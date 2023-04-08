Jets GM Makes Statement About Aaron Rodgers Joining Team

One of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason is when Aaron Rodgers will be traded.

The longtime Packers quarterback revealed in March his intention was to play for the New York Jets in 2023, but a trade was being held up because of Green Bay because of what it was seeking in a trade, and not Rodgers.

Throughout the entire saga, though, neither side has pulled out from the deal, nor has Rodgers been the one to fold and either retire or just remain with the Packers — which probably speaks to how much he wants out of Green Bay.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas attended an event hosted by WFAN and he joined Boomer Esiason on stage, who asked about Rodgers.

“So, I have to ask you,” Esiason said, per a video posted to Twitter by user Zach E. “Aaron Rodgers. When he’s coming?”

“He’s gonna be here!,” Douglas responded before being met with plenty of cheers from the crowd.

At this point, it’s just a matter of when, not if, Rodgers will be in Green and White.