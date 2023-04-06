Celtics Wrap: Shorthanded Boston Gets Job Done Vs. Raptors

BOSTON — Even though the Boston Celtics were shorthanded Wednesday night, they didn’t stumble and earned a 97-93 win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved their record to 55-25 while the Raptors now stand at 40-40 on their season.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with the depth of the Celtics prior to the game, and he got to witness it up close Wednesday.

The Celtics were down three starters — Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Al Horford — on the second night of a back-to-back, which usually is a recipe for a scheduled loss but the Celtics managed to get enough contributions to pull off the win.

While the supporting cast chipped in, it was the slightly different main cast of Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and a sprinkling of Robert Williams, who played his most minutes in more than a month, that spearheaded the Celtics.

With the amount of talent the Celtics can put out on the floor even when they are missing key pieces, it has to make a coach like Nurse envious.