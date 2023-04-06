NFL Writer Thinks Patriots Need To Help This Player Through NFL Draft

There’s so much tomfoolery surrounding Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation that it’s easy to forget that we are quickly approaching the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Patriots could go in a number of directions come April 27, when they are scheduled to make the No. 14 pick. It has been reported that New England is looking at two specific positions with that pick, but one NFL writer is of the belief that the pick should be made with helping out one of the Patriots’ stars.
Adam Schein of NFL Media attempted to highlight some high-profile players who he believes deserve an influx of talent, “not only to maximize their own personal greatness but to inherently boost their respective teams in 2023.” His choice for the Patriots? Matthew Judon.
Here’s a snippet from Schein’s entry on Judon:
Patriots owner Bob Kraft was talking playoffs at last week’s Annual League Meeting. I don’t see how that’s possible for a roster that seriously lacks star power beyond Judon. Sure, Josh Uche is beginning to emerge as a fine edge-rushing mate, but New England needs more on both sides of the ball — especially in an AFC East that features one established contender (Buffalo) and two dangerous young teams on the rise (Miami and New York). The Pats have 11 total draft picks, including six in the first four rounds. Time to revitalize the roster — or else …
Could this be the final year for the great Bill Belichick?
Let’s look past the hot-take style of evoking a potential Belichick firing an take a look at the point on Judon.
The 30-year-old has been unbelievable through two seasons with the Patriots, making two Pro Bowls and racking up 28.0 sacks. His play hasn’t translated to team success, however, as we all know where New England stands in the AFC East.
Schein made a point to mention that the help doesn’t need to come on the defensive end, as the Patriots need an influx of talent all over the roster. Luckily, we have a few opinions on players who could provide an immediate impact for New England.
Zay Flowers, a wide receiver out of Boston College, Darnell Wright, a tackle out of Tennessee, Lukas Van Ness, an edge defender out of Iowa and Joey Porter Jr., a cornerback out of Penn State, all feel like players who can step in an provide that quick spark for the Patriots.
Flowers is a wideout who doesn’t need much refining. Unlike Tyquan Thornton, who New England selected in the second round last season, route-running is the name of Flowers’ game and should help him be an impact player on day one. Wright is probably best served to play on the right side early on, but has the size and power that the Patriots typically covet for players on that side. Van Ness is an outside defender who can actually play the run, which is something New England has lacked since Trey Flowers. Porter, well, he’s the exact kind of cornerback the Patriots typically design their coverages around, possessing strength and size on the outside.
Any one of these players could join the Patriots and add talent that can help right away, something that Judon apparently needs.