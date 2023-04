Red Sox pitcher Corey Kluber had a rough start to the season, but put forth his best outing of the season Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

Kluber went six innings, and allowed only one earned run on five hits and his first win of the campaign. The most noticeable improvement was his command as he didn’t walk a single batter.

For more, check out the video above from Red Sox First Pitch presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.