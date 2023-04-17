Ex-Patriots Exec Strongly Refutes New England Reunion Rumors

Could Nick Caserio really land back in New England? Don’t count on it.

John McClain, a credible, veteran NFL reporter working for Gallery Sports, reported last week that a source recently told him Caserio will rejoin the Patriots after the 2023 NFL Draft. McClain personally doubted the rumor, insisting the Houston Texans are pleased with their general manager.

Caserio worked for the Patriots in various roles from 2001 through 2020, including 13 years as director of player personnel.

“I had somebody tell me at the combine that they heard Caserio is going to go back to New England after the draft,” McClain said on Sports Radio 610’s “Payne & Pendergast” show. “And I said, ‘So he’s going to walk away from a $5 million contract after two years on the job, after he’s put in all that work?’ And this guy said, ‘It’s just something I’ve heard.’ I have no idea if any of that’s true. I can’t imagine Nick Caserio would be leaving knowing how happy the McNairs are with him right now and how well he works with (new Houston head coach) DeMeco Ryans.”

While speaking with Texan reporters on Monday, Caserio was asked about speculation of his potential Houston exit.

“Quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed I have to,” he said, via Field Yates of ESPN. “I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I’m not leaving. There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort.”

Of course, things can change quickly in the NFL. Stranger things have happened in recent years than an executive leaving one franchise to reunite with a former employer.