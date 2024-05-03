Christian Barmore Shares Message After Signing Patriots Extension

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore locked in his future earlier this week.

Barmore reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension worth a maximum value of $92 million with the Patriots on Monday. The deal reportedly gave Barmore $41.8 million guaranteed.

And Barmore certainly was feeling thankful with the deal complete and posted a grateful message on social media.

“A huge thank you to the Kraft family, my coaches, my teammates and Patriots fans everywhere,” Barmore posted on Instagram. “A special thanks to coach Troy Gore, Nicole Lynn and Klutch Sports, Kass Everett and Jenna Malphrus. And most importantly, thank you mom!”

Story continues below advertisement

Barmore is a homegrown product for the Patriots after New England selected him in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

He flashed his potential as a rookie by recording 46 tackles but took a step back in 2022 as he was limited to 10 games due to injures. Last season was Barmore’s coming out party as he turned into a game-wrecker. The Alabama product totaled 64 tackles and 8.5 sacks to be ranked as the ninth-best interior defensive linemen by Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots prioritized retaining their own players this offseason with Barmore joining Josh Uche, Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Kyle Dugger, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry to sign deals with New England.