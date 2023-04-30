How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Sunday On NESN Networks

The Bruins and the Red Sox will be in action for a full day of Sunday action, and NESN has Boston sports fans covered.

The Sox start the day off with matinee action in their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Pregame coverage kicks off with “Red Sox First Pitch” at 12:30 p.m. ET, which will be followed by “Red Sox Gameday.” First pitch is scheduled at 1:35 p.m., but don’t forget to stay tuned after the final out for “Red Sox Extra Innings.”

At the conclusion of “Red Sox Final,” B’s coverage begins with “Bruins Face-Off.” Puck drop for a pivotal Game 7 against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned after the final horn for postgame coverage on “Bruins Overtime.”

And, of course, both the Panthers-Bruins and Guardians-Red Sox games can be watched via NESN 360.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s slate on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

1 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday”

1:30 p.m. — Guardians at Red Sox

4:30 p.m. “Red Sox Extra Innings”

5 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

5:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off”

6:30 p.m. — Panthers at Bruins Game 7

9 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime”

10 p.m. — Bruins in Two: Panthers at Bruins Game 7