Where Panthers Found Game-Changing Opportunity Vs. Bruins

The Florida Panthers changed the landscape of Game 3 of the second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins with a significant boost in special teams.
The Panthers tallied four power-play goals against Boston at TD Garden to run away with a 6-2 victory in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead. Vladimir Tarasenko, Carter Verhaeghe, Brandon Montour and Evan Rodrigues all scored on the man-advantage against the Bruins.
More specifically, the Panthers surged after Boston’s Mason Lohrei received a double-minor on a high-sticking penalty late in the second period. The Bruins allowed goals on both minor penalties, ensuring the momentum for the Panthers.
“That was a huge opportunity for us,” Florida’s Sam Bennett told reporters at TD Garden, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We knew it and we capitalized. I think power-play goals in the playoffs can be hard to come by at times. Our power play did a great job of bearing down and getting two very important goals at an important time of the game.”
The Bruins had the seventh-best penalty kill percentage during the regular season with a group that maintained production into the postseason. Improvement from this special teams unit could just be the ultimate key in the Bruins’ chances to even the series on Sunday.
Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images