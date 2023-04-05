Joel Embiid’s Brilliance Aside, Joe Mazzulla Believes This Doomed Celtics Vs. 76ers

76ers star Joel Embiid pretty much sealed the 2023 NBA MVP with his performance against the Celtics on Tuesday night, but Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla believes there was something else that did his team in.

Embiid, who is the MVP favorite at most major sportsbooks, finished with 52 points on 20-for-25 shooting, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Sixers’ win over the Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. It was the best performance Boston has seen from an opponent this season, which forced an adjustment on the defensive end that makes a whole lot of sense on paper.

The problem is, basketball isn’t played on paper.

As Embiid continued to torch the Celtics from midrange, Mazzulla elected to have his defenders blitz the six-time All-Star in an effort to get the ball out of his hands. That worked, but ended up biting Boston in the behind as it found P.J. Tucker — who hit three three-point field goals in the fourth quarter to essentially seal the game for Philly.

Mazzulla spoke about the adjustment postgame.

“We made an adjustment and they made us pay,” Mazzulla admitted postgame, as seen on NBC Sports Boston. “(Embiid) didn’t get in transition and we didn’t foul him. We had — our offense we just weren’t like elite tonight. When your offense isn’t elite it puts pressure on your defense against great, great players like tonight.

“So, when you have empty possessions and he’s playing that way from mid range you just gotta stick with it as long as you can. If Tucker doesn’t make those three three’s it’s a completely different game. Or, if we let Embiid keep going maybe he misses a couple. … I thought he just had a great night and we weren’t tremendous on the offensive end like we usually are.”