Patriots Reportedly Hosting Zay Flowers For Pre-NFL Draft Visit

The Patriots reportedly are doing their due diligence with one of this year’s top receiver prospects.

New England will host Boston College product Zay Flowers on Wednesday for a pre-draft visit, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 22-year-old, who will attend the 2023 NFL Draft, visited the Dallas Cowboys on Monday before meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

Flowers is viewed as one of the top receivers available in the draft, along with fellow projected first-rounders Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After hosting Flowers, the Patriots will have met with all four players as part of their pre-draft preparation.

One of the more hyped prospects ever to come out of Boston College, Flowers racked up 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season with the Eagles. He’s the program’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

New England owns the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft, which will start Thursday, April 27.