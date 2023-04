Monday night marked the official start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers.

Veteran coach Paul Maurice has 24 NHL seasons under his belt, with this being his first postseason appearance as the head coach of the Panthers.

After their Game 1 win, the Bruins will face Florida again at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

