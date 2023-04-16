Red Sox Move Another Relief Pitcher To 15-Day Injured List

The Red Sox were forced to adjust their slate of relief arms Thursday when they placed Zack Kelly on the 15-day injured list.

Three days later, the injury bug prompted Boston to make another change to its bullpen.

Roughly an hour before first pitch in Sunday’s matinee matchup between the Red Sox and Angels at Fenway Park, Boston announced Chris Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 13) due to right shoulder inflammation. Right-hander Jake Faria will take Martin’s spot on the Red Sox’s active roster.

Martin, who signed a two-year, free-agent contract with Boston back in December, appeared in seven games for the Red Sox prior to going down. The 36-year-old owns a 2.57 ERA on the season after allowing only two earned runs and one walk across seven total innings. Martin most recently pitched in Tampa Bay this past Wednesday when he allowed one run on one hit over an inning of work.

Faria joined the Red Sox organization on a minor-league contract back in February. Between stints with the Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, the 29-year-old has 203 innings of big league experience under his belt and owns a career 4.70 ERA. Faria hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since mid-September of the 2021 season.

Another pitching personnel move is expected to be made by the Red Sox on Monday when Brayan Bello is slated to be activated for his season debut against Los Angeles.