Red Sox’s Yu Chang Made MLB History With Breakout Game Vs. Angels

Yu Chang collected his first two hits of the season Saturday, and they went a long way toward lifting the Red Sox to their second straight win.

Boston, which trailed Los Angeles 4-0 after the top of the first inning at Fenway Park, took a lead in the fourth when Chang walloped a two-run home run to left-center field. The Red Sox found themselves trailing the Angels once again in the eighth, but Chang put his team back on top with another go-ahead knock — a two-RBI single following a pair of catcher interferences.

Chang’s performance in Boston’s 9-7 win was unlike any other in Major League Baseball history. According to OptaSTATS, the 27-year-old became the first big leaguer to ever log a four-RBI game after going into a matchup 0-for-15 or worse with no RBIs on the season since 1920 when RBI became an official stat.

The Taiwanese infielder was “so happy” to make a big impact in the Red Sox’s comeback win over the Halos. So too was manager Alex Cora, who kept Chang in the starting lineup for Sunday’s matinee matchup at Fenway. Chang will play shortstop and bat ninth in the penultimate contest of the teams’ four-game series.

NESN’s full coverage begins at noon ET.