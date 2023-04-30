Red Sox Notes: Specific Tweaks Have Chris Sale Optimistic After Impressive Start

On a wet and dreary Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park, Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale put together arguably his most successful start of the campaign in a 7-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. The only reason it’s even debatable is because Sale struck out 11 batters in a six-inning outing less than two weeks ago.

However, given the way Sale pounded the strike zone in his longest start since 2019, and the fact he benefited from a few noticeable tweaks, Sale seemed as optimistic Sunday as he’s been in recent memory. Sale, with his fastball reaching as high as 98 mph, threw 72% of his pitches for strikes. He received an ovation in the seventh inning as his 6 1/3 frames marked his longest start since August 2019.

Sale shared the improvements he made, and expressed how it propelled him to a momentum-building performance.

“Not just the last week but this has been a work in progress since spring training,” Sale told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So, you know, switched up my delivery a little bit, just tried to get a little bit more loose, tried to get a little bit more whip back in my arm. Just felt a little stiff the last few times. So, it was something AC (Alex Cora) brought up — being a little bit more athletic, get a little more fluidity in my delivery. So it worked today so keep it rolling.”

Sale, who watched videos on his delivery from 2018, 2021 and 2022 over the past week, admitted he was encouraged more by Sunday’s outing than he was the mid-April start when he struck out 11 against the Minnesota Twins.

“Yeah, I just think this one has more of what I used to do. Especially with my delivery,” Sale said. “AC was the first one to bring it up, I talked to (Dave Bush) about it, Devin in our video room was showing me a lot of stuff yesterday that clearly helped. Again, it’s just being a little bit more athletic, a little bit more loose. Not being quite as stiff, upright, things like that. So, again, today was a good day but it takes a whole squad to get there so I had a lot of help this past week and obviously throughout.”

Cora was understandably pleased with what he saw from Sale, as well.