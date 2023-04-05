Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Boston Looks To Salvage Series In Finale

The Red Sox try to end their three-game set with the Pirates on a high note when they wrap up their series Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston fell to Pittsburgh 4-1 on Tuesday in a game where the offense didn’t find its spark.

Nick Pivetta turned in a fine start and set the tone for Corey Kluber’s second outing of the season. Kluber looks to bounce back from his Opening Day start in which he walked four batters and gave up five earned runs against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is making a few small changes to his lineup for Wednesday. Connor Wong will handle the catching duties for Kluber, Raimel Tapia will get the start in center field and Yu Chang will start at shortstop. Cora told reporters Tuesday that Adam Duvall and Kiké Hernández would have the day off with back-to-back afternoon games on deck for the Red Sox.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning an hour earlier.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (2-3)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Raimel Tapia, CF

Yu Chang, SS

Connor Wong, C